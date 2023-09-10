Woman breaks down when SIL claims the nursery she had lovingly made before her recent miscarriage.

My husband tried to pick me up off the floor, but I yelled again, standing to my knees, which were now shaking, I told him. Pick. A dumbfound look on his face. I yelled again; Pick, me or her. He couldn't even muster up anything to say.

I just looked at him, pure betrayal, I pushed past the crowd of family and ran straight up here to type this out. Even if no one sees this, at least it's helped me let these emotions out. Now's the point where I ask, am I the a**hole?

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

jade1312x

NTA - I'm so sorry for what you've been through. It's maybe time to reconsider your marriage. Your husband disrespected you and didn't take in consideration your feelings in YOUR home.