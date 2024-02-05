Sister's calls brother's partner a 'glorified gold digger,' sparks heated argument. AITA?

I sat him down and told him that whatever money he made didn't matter, that if he wanted to work I wanted him to be happy. He cut back his hours, then moved to part-time, then decided to quit and work on his own projects. But, he insisted I let him take on some of the housework.

Now onto the issue. My sister (32F), she and her partner (31M) both work and he also makes significantly less than her, and in private to me, she’s made it known that she resents being the breadwinner.

She sees all her male colleagues spoil and treat their wives and wishes her partner would do the same (he does but just not to the same level due to the fact he makes basically half as much as they do.)