Woman's sister fleeces family business while she is dealing with the loss of her child.

My mom asked my other sister and I to encourage Amy to come to Christmas after Amy randomly sent out a text saying they won't be joining this year. I told my mom no, she's an adult and it's up to her. If she does come I'll be polite and keep my distance.

My mom got mad and acted like I'm in the wrong. I do feel bad thinking about her 3 year old not coming though. Her daughter is so sweet and loves her cousins, aunties, uncles and grandma.

AITA for not wanting to contact my sister to ask her to come to Christmas after she screwed me over while I was miscarrying a baby?

