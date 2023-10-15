Woman uncomfortable when SIL comes for her deceased brother's life insurance policy.

She went off screaming about how she's his wife and the money is hers and my mother is "stealing" from her. I tried to explain that my mother has nothing to do with this and I'm not "stealing" anything.

She wants to hear none of it and seems to waffle between my mother forced my brother to make her the beneficiary (She's not on it) and there was no beneficiary (there is!). She also does not find it acceptable that this money will be going toward the children's educational needs. I don't understand why. She stormed off.

I was mortified by her behavior. I left, apologized to the translator, and haven't attempted to speak with her again, although I've seen the children for already scheduled events. So, am I the a**hole for not sharing this information with her initially?