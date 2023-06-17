Sis mocks 'virgin' brother at family gathering, so big bro shares HER past. AITA?

'AITA for telling my extended family how many men (roughly) my sister has slept with after she outed our youngest brother as a virgin?'

Thunderbear998

We had a family dinner this evening. My family has four kids in total: me, my elder sister (29F), younger sister (24F) and youngest brother (22M).

Our whole extended family attended our family dinner. So, all of our significant others, our cousins, aunts and uncles etc. During the dinner my elder sister and youngest brother got into a mild disagreement.

My sister seemed (at least to me) to be coming across as very aggressive out of frustration at losing said argument. The two of them were too absorbed in their argument to realise the rest of us were getting a bit fed up.