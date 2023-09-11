Woman uses Florida law to hospitalize herself when sister refuses to watch her new baby. AITA?

My parents are non stop chewing me out for not helping her, but I just don’t understand why they think I would spend my limited free time cleaning her house or child minding. I know if the roles were reversed, she wouldn’t help me.

I normally have a decent relationship with my parents, we see each other at holidays. So having them yell at me has been kind of annoying. AITAH? My whole life, my sister has been the type to always need help from others but never offer any, so maybe I’m biased.

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

l3ex_G