Teen takes SIL's side when brother cheats, family says 'blood is thicker.' AITA?

Supporting your family is important, but sometimes even the one's you love the most can cross a line.

One 17-year-old girl was devastated when she found out that her brother had betrayed her long time sister-in-law and their three children. She had known her SIL for her entire life and she looked up to her. When the rest of her family told her she wasn't to speak to her SIL or the children and that should take her brother's side, this OP decided that blood isn't always thicker.

AITA for choosing my sister in law over my brother?

Me (F17), Brother (F29), Sister in law (F29).