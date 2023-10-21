Sister tells brother he's hiding behind work; 'your daughter deserves better.' AITA?

My mum and I are happy to help and Macy is kind of like a sister to me now. We’re willing to do anything for her. But seeing her so lonely and unhappy is heartbreaking. My brother came over last night to see his daughter for literally 20 minutes then he stood up to leave.

I followed him out and asked where he always is and why he isn’t here with his wife who is clearly struggling and taking care of HIS daughter. He said he works hard and is too tired to come all the way over here after work everyday so he just comes when he can. Bare in mind, it’s a 30 minute drive from their apartment to my mum's house.