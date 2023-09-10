Woman doesn't approve of sister's husband, told to stay away from them, then scolded for not babysitting. AITA?

I’m younger than her and she’s a brat. My mother yelled at me and told me their relationship is none of my business. This was a tactic my mother liked to use. She would always stand up for my sister when she was doing wrong, then blame me.

After that, she told me she doesn’t want me around her kids or husband because she thinks I am jealous that she found someone and I didn’t. I don’t know why she would think I was jealous of her and her husband. I was just trying to help her. I love me nieces and nephew so it hurt me when she said that. She even blocked me on everything like Facebook and Instagram.