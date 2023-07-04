Rich sister won't pay for 'hateful' dad's nursing home; 'he abandoned me.' AITA?

TarzanKitty

Your sister is correct. Your father did not support his minor child when he was legally responsible to. Everything she has done in her life has been in spite of your father not because of him. She owes him NOTHING.

Ok-Laugh-1598

That being said, you're not wrong to be upset, but you should be directing that anger to your dad, not your sister who he disowned.

I'm sorry you're having to deal with this, but she's blameless here.