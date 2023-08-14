Man wants to kick stepdaughter out for bullying his 6yo daughter about dead mom. AITA?

If roles were reversed and it was Nina who is at fault, I would have sent her to her grandparents to sort out the next move. I have seen a lot of suggestions about therapy, Anna said she will book it as soon as she has a chat with Kelly as she wants to know what caused a sudden change.

I'm not cutting Kelly from my will, unless she carrys on displaying such anger towards her sisters. I'm not selling TS tickets either since it is something Kelly wanted to attend for years. However if there's no progress it will be my wife and her friend going to see TS.