Mourning stepdad finally tells in-laws, 'those kids are not my problem.' AITA?

"AITA for dropping off my step kids with my in-laws and saying that they are not my problem any more."

Pitiful_Shopping_818

My wife passed away just before last Thanksgiving. It came out of nowhere and I am somewhat broken. To make it worse my step kids have decided that since I'm not their father they don't have to obey me any more.

They are teens and they have never been my biggest fans. They love their dad and I was only ever their mom's husband. However when Deena was alive they treated our home well and me with respect.

After she died they became monsters. Yes I know their mom died. It sucks. But that was my wife and the mother of my children. I am also having a tough time dealing.