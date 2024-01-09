Stepdad tested when stepdaughter begs to move in, tells him to kick his kids out.

I told her no. I wasn't going to uproot my kids from their area to accommodate her. I offered to let her have two rooms upstairs with me. She said she didn't want that. Only the basement suite would do. I said it wasn't going to happen and left it at that.

Her father won't/can't help her out since he lives in a bachelor apartment. Iago lives in another city. Juana said that if her mother were alive she would make me let her have the basement since it was her house too.

I reminded her that I owned the house before I married her mom and that it was 100% mine. Iago has reached out and I made sure he knew the whole story. He knows I offered her two rooms for free. He said she was dumb not to take the help.