'My step daughter asked if she could call me mom;' her bio mom is punishing her. Updated 2X

TheInjuredBear

This is such a sweet story, my mom kind of dropped me off to my dad and stepmom when I was 12 to run off with a guy to Spain. My stepmom has been in my life since I was 4, and I remember both of us trying not to cry when I approached her about calling her mom. Shoutout to all the stepmoms out there going out of their way to make the kids feel loved. It helps more than you know <3