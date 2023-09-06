Woman fed up with sister being jealous of daughter replacing her as a 'musical prodigy.' AITA?

We had family fly in from Germany for one of her big recitals for the first time in a few years. My daughter did amazingly, but the whole time my sister was saying that they’re only impressed because of how young she is and that she could do this and none of us would be amazed.

She proceeded to make the whole recital about herself and when we went out to dinner to celebrate after, my sister was making snarky comments to my daughter that it wasn’t that good.

I asked her why she had such a f*cking vendetta against a 9 year old and why she couldn’t just for once have the attention be on someone else for a damn night and that if she was going to complain she shouldn’t have come at all.