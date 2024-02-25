Wife's ex husband dies, current husband begs her to take in his orphaned son. Major Update

The other thing is that Charlotte loves her little brother so much, and obviously she’s devastated about her dad. I think that staying connected with her brother will help Charlotte through the grief, and that staying with his sister will help Levi.

The thing is, Kara absolutely loathes her ex. Their split up was on pretty much the worst of terms, and their divorce was the messiest I’ve ever heard of. She once told me that if it wasn’t for Charlotte, she would have moved across the country and never thought about him again.