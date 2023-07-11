Teen doesn't want to come home, so mom goes on surprise Hawaii vacay solo. AITA?

Anyway, I told her that I already have plans with some cousins and she snapped asking why I don’t want to come home.

I told her that for starters, my cousin is staying in MY room because we have no guest bedroom, and that I don’t want to sleep on the couch in the living room or on the floor (I am a big guy as well so the couch or the floor wouldn’t be as comfortable).

Also, my cousin would be staying until days before I start school, and I didn’t want to not have my room for months before I start school again. After a few minutes of bickering back and forth, she eventually said that she wants me to go to my cousins.