Teen exposes 'influencer' mom as a liar, shows what their life is really like. AITA?

TiredofInfluencing
I'm (16m) banished to my aunt's house right now and while she agrees with me that I'm not an a**hole for having these feelings, she says she agrees with my parents that I was an asshole for the TikTok that I made about our real lives.
Without saying too much, my parents had me while they were in college and I lived with my grandparents until they graduated and got married. I have three younger siblings and we all live in a large city together.
My dad has a real job and my mom basically just writes a blog and has social media accounts. She NEVER mentions me. I'm never in pictures. My siblings are because they were written about from the time my mom was pregnant with them, after they got married.
She writes a lot about our "lifestyle" and brags about how thrifty she is and simple but she doesn't tell people that my grandparents give us money and that she blows it on really expensive things like buckets and sweaters. Trust me when I say that NONE of what you see online about my family is true except for where we live and our names.
Anyway, I vented a little bit to my friend about how my parents go back and forth on pretending to be poor but then not and then back again, depending on who they talk to.
And I said that sometimes that meant that my mom buys something expensive and stupid to brag about but then I have to hear about eating less or being "more simple" about birthday wishlists because life is too expensive. So we made a Tiktok at my house.
I pointed out stuff like "here's my mom's ONE sweater that cost $400 and that's why I got this for Christmas" and pointed to a kid's art set. I pointed out some stuff that she told her readers she was gifted that she actually bought, too.
My Tiktok doesn't get much attention at all but one of my friend's showed it to her mom and her mom showed my mom. My parents are mad and say that doing stuff like this hurts the whole family because it could affect sponsorships and maybe book deals and Dad said I was an a**hole for doing the video.
So, am I? I think I have a right to say the truth but maybe I should have kept it more private between me and my friends. By the way, they made me delete the account so no one else is going to know. Thanks.
TiredofInfluencing
Thank you everyone who voted. I showed my aunt this post early this morning and she's kinda mad that I made it. I won't respond to anyone else. I'm sorry! My aunt and grandparents are going to help me ask if I can just stay with my aunt for a while, maybe even until I'm 18.
I can answer a few questions that I got a lot of but I truly don't want to expose my family (because I'm part of them! and my siblings are young and don't deserve it.) and I don't want any more people to figure out who my parents are. No they aren't Christian vloggers.
There is not YouTube or X or TikTok or Facebook for my mom. She just has an old blog and she posts on IG. Her blog and some side projects from it do make money. My grandparents do know where the money goes on stuff because they see it in the house and on the blog and on IG.
And, yes, a bucket. Really. $300 from England. And then she'll wear our housekey on a rubberband on her wrist and tell her followers what a simple life we live. It's that kind of thing that feels like a lie. Her followers will send her pictures of buying the same stupid bucket and also donating their keyrings and using a rubber band now. Ridiculous.
LunchTimeYet
NTA, lmao you did great. With the way society is going, outing lying influencers is honestly such a public service.
Also really curious about these expensive buckets.
TiredofInfluencing
Thanks. The bucket is just one thing. It's always supposedly about craftsmanship but really she just wants to be different and spend my grandparents money on stuff that she buys from Europe or handmade stuff that's super expensive but no one has heard about. She likes to be one of the first people to blog about it.
snoandsk88
I just want to say I’m sorry your life has been so sh*tty and I hope you turn out to be awesome in spite of it, I don’t know if you’re the AH in this situation but I do know you had every right to be…
TiredofInfluencing
Thank you. It isn't really sh*tty because my grandparents are really involved but I feel like I'm being hidden and it's all to fit a lie. So that sucks.
Boo155
NTA. "Influencer" and "content creator" are two of the most pointless, useless, downright stupid things people can be. Good for you for calling out the hypocrisy. Hope you can find a way to make it go viral from another account.
TiredofInfluencing
Thank you. I won't post about it again on social media but thank you for voting NTA!
Blacksmithforge3241
OP = NTA. Feck that--if they can't handle the truth(sorry I always hear that phrase in Jack Nicholson's voice LOL). But if they can't handle it, too bad. I presume you aren't mentioned/included because it doesn't "Fit" in their narrative.
But I'm not going to feel sorry if they lose sponsorships/book deals over their lies. People like this who monetize their children are AHs and deserve every bit of scorn they receive.