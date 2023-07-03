Teen refuses to shave head to make wig for 'patronizing' half-sister with cancer.

So now that she is in the hospital, I visited because I live near the hospital and all of her family works so I just kept her company.

She asked me whether I would shave my head, and I immediately told her no. The only good thing about me is my long, thick, red curly hair that I wouldn't trade for anything.

She became visibly upset but didn't say anything.

Later my father, her mom and some of our relatives came to my house and started questioning me as to why I wouldn't shave my head in solidarity, because a few of our cousins did do that...

Most of them are boys and the girl has always had a buzz cut so that's not a problem for her.