Teen tell's mom her step sister is a thief, she will never call her family. AITA?

'AITA for removing the fun stuff from my room at my mom's and leaving it at my dad's because my stepsister sleeps in there when I'm with my dad?'

Hayellemz

My parents are divorced. I split my time 50/50 between both houses. My mom has been remarried for a number of years now and has three stepkids. Two boys who are younger and a girl the same age as me.

She and I got along so badly that the custody times were switched so we were not in the house at the same time because we could not get along. It all started with her taking my favorite plush animal without permission and ruining it (the eyes were gone and it got soaked which ruined the color).