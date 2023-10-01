Terminally ill woman admits she slept with sister's husband, asks for her embryo. AITA?

I was taken aback. I empathize with her desperation, but those embryos represent my potential children. Giving one away would feel like giving away a child.

Before I could respond, she dropped another bombshell. She confessed that, many years ago, she had a drunken one-night stand with my now-husband. They were young and stupid, it was before he and I became official, and she swore they both regretted it immediately and never spoke of it again.

She said she was telling me now because she didn't want to have any secrets between us if I agreed to her request. I was shattered. The pain of the betrayal, coupled with her request, was overwhelming. I lashed out and told her she couldn't have our embryos and that she was dead to me.