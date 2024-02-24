Brother told he 'ruined wedding' by not attending; 'you told me not to come.' Updated 4X

We included her into several different celebrations such as Christmas and new years eve and I feel like she is like the sister I never had. Whats probably more interesting for you is how my brother is currently doing. The truth is: I don't know exactly.

We haven't talked since the "apology" however he actually tried to attend our Christmas celebration party but the moment he appeared my dad kicked him out and said that, and i quote "this homophobic rubbish is no longer allowed in my house". I love him. Oh btw of course both went through with disowning him.