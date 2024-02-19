Teen shunned by parents for 'abandoning' family business, applying to college. + Updated

My girlfriend and I already found an apartment to move in together closer to campus (which is like 20 hours away from here). Our summer classes start in over a week so we decided this is gonna be our last weekend here so we can have time to move.

I’m not taking a lot with me except my clothes and important papers. She told me I should tell them since we’re already leaving anyway but I don’t have the heart to do it.

To be honest I don’t want today and tomorrow to be fighting or them being sad/mad with me. I want our last weekend to be normal before I have to leave. Just hope they can accept my choice in the future.

Edit: We’re on the road!! I’ll post more on the details later.