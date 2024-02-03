MIL throws a fit when DIL, pregnant with triplets, doesn't bring kids on family vacation. AITA?

Last year I had 3 kids (my now 2 year old and 2 7 month olds) and was pretty much stuck in a non baby proofed room with them all week. It wasn’t an enjoyable experience but I did it for the sake of their tradition and for my kids to see them.

This year I was also pregnant again, with triplets. I told my husband that I would rather not go this year because I don’t want to be far from the hospital in case and I don’t have the energy to keep up with 3 toddlers in another non baby proofed room.

Since all I would be doing is watching the kids, I’d rather do it at our home where I’m comfortable. He said he understood and asked if I would mind if he went.