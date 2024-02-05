Daughter tells mother she regrets 'wasting her youth' taking care of her. AITA? + Update

In the end, when I was 4 months old, my mother gave him an ultimatum, either marry her or forget about his daughter. He couldn't imagine being with a woman like that and told her that he would take care of me, but it couldn't be with her.

My mother decided to leave the city and cut all ties with him until I was 1 year old and had a lot of debt, then she told him that she would send him photographs of me in exchange for paying my expenses, he accepted and for years he asked to see me but she He refused, he could only see me in photos.

After talking, I understood the whole situation, I asked him if we could meet face to face, he accepted, I planned to visit him at his house and thus meet his entire family.