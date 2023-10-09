Wife angry husband gave parents $10K for teeth; 'I didn't realize we were keeping score.'

"AITA for telling my wife not to worry about it when I gave my parents $10,000 for some dental work my dad needed."

Senior_Collection_30

I have been the sole breadwinner for my family since the beginning. I met my wife in university and she graduated but she decided that she wanted to be a stay at home mom. She worked for a few years untill we got married and she got pregnant. She worked until a couple of months before our son was born but never returned to the work force after that.

We have raised three kids together as a team. We have now managed to get the last through university and out of the house. My wife now spends her days gardening, walking our dogs or taking care of the house. Every weekend she takes her parents grocery shopping. My parents are still very independent and do not require my physical help.