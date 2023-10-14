Wife won't give up her 'fun money' to care for MIL; husband says 'I sacrificed for you.'

This is a hard one, but you two need to sit down and seriously talk this out -- maybe with the help of a therapist since this is such a fraught situation. I don't know what the solution is, but you need to find one that you can both live with. I think your marriage depends on it. Good luck.

Recent_Data_305

I almost wrote N A H. Then I read your comments. You are not willing to consider any options for the sake of your husband. He sacrificed for you without question. I totally don’t blame you for not wanting to be the primary caregiver.

You could:

1. Move to a smaller 2 bedroom home in a lower COL area. Yes, you’d have to learn to drive.

2. Your husband could reduce hours to part time and work weekends while you continue your work full time. Surely you could assist your MIL some.

3. You could move MIL in with you and stop paying for her apartment.