Woman tells husband's ex, "I gave your son bone marrow, but I still hate you." AITA?

'I had to literally save your child's life (which by the way, I did not do for you) in order for you to change your view of me. But I didn't deserve your hatred for all those years, and you deciding that I'm now 'good enough' doesn't magically undo the way you treated me when you thought that I wasn't 'good enough.'

You owe me years worth of apologies and attempts to make it up to me. But the best way for you to start making it up to me is to leave me alone. The fact that you refuse to do that and are instead trying to make me feel bad for you tends to indicate that you aren't actually sorry for how you treated me.

And if you don't regret what you did, then what are we even talking about?'