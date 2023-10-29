Wife introduced to BIL's new SO, her former bully, she demands they stop dating. UPDATE

Earlier in the week, we talked to my brother. We were frank and to the point: New SO was a bully to my wife when they were in high school. My wife forgives her, but does not forget.

If my brother and her are pursuing a serious relationship, that is fine by us and we won't get in the way. But, we also won't be around if she's there at a social event. We will see how it goes for big family events like Thanksgiving and/or Christmas. If his new SO is truly remorseful and wants to apologize, she's open to that. My brother was mildly shocked, but seemed to empathize with my wife.