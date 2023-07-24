Woman bans SIL from family vacation because she hates her 'god awful' son. AITA?

Sam also kicked my older son and tried teaching some of the younger kids swear words. Anna and Dave apologised and were very embarrased by Sam's behaviour and helped clean up.

However, neither of them tried disciplining Sam, who ran away with his phone given to him by his mom and watched videos while everyone else was cleaning up. I have met Sam 8 times, and all of them have been negative experiences.

Anna told me that Dave is scared of his ex-wife so he won't override her parenting and she doesn't believe in saying 'no' to Sam. Everytime Anna tries saying something to Sam, he just reminds her that she is not his real mum.

This year, as a family, we had invited Anna and Dave to come along to the trip, however after meeting Sam, we collectively decided to uninvite them if they brought Sam.