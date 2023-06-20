Woman who works with aunt says, 'I'm not uneducated like you, I have options.'

The other night during our break I had a lot of back pain so I took a muscle relaxer. It was hard to move my left arm and my aunt didn’t like that. She is normally very cranky and bossy so I wasn’t surprised when she went on a rant about how I will have to suck it up because this will be my life from now on. Slaving in a factory because office jobs hardly exist.

Normally I’d just ignore her but I was so on edge that I snapped and said something along the lines of “I will never have to get used to hard labour because I’m not as uneducated as you so I have better options.”