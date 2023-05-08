Woman tells 'deadbeat brother,' 'pay my rent or I'm reporting you to CPS.' AITA?

This the the conundrum one woman found herself in with her brother. She writes about her frustration with the fact that he refuses to get his life together and worries that his immaturity is having an adverse effect on his son. Now, he is turning to her for help and she worries that she may be wrong for turning him down.
I’m (27F) and my brother Calvin’s (29M) son Aiden is (3M.) Some background information is that, for most of the year, Aiden goes to his mom Lillie’s (31F) every other week. However, Lillie runs a business that largely caters to summer tourists. So between now and the end of August, Aiden only goes to his mom’s house every other weekend since Lillie is working 16-hour days.