Woman refuses to share daughter's party with niece; 'they can't afford it.' AITA?

A mom was fed up with her daughter having to share her birthday with her SIL's daughter, especially because she was the one who was paying. She thought that she had made herself clear, but when the day of the party came she found out that she was being accused of stealing a little girl's birthday party from her.

AITA for not including my niece in my daughters birthday since her parents can't afford it?

birthdaydrama-ta

My (31f) daughter (8F) and my niece (8F) are born 10 days apart. Due to this ever since they were little my SIL (29F) has always pushed for them to have a "shared" birthday party. When the girls were younger (1-4) we used to do shared birthday parties.