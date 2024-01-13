Woman ejects cousin and rowdy kids from birthday party, threatens her husband's job.

ESH. Firstly, the way you talk about yourself and your husband vs the way you talk about everyone else proves that you are incredibly conceited and that you think your way is the only “right way.” You clearly like to let people know that you are better than them and I’m sure you just have a general air of superiority to you.

Additionally, you are INCREDIBLY abusive with your power. The way you talk to M’s husband is insane and I would be encouraging him to sue you for abusing your power. He is obviously scared of you and I already thought you were an AH when you gave a veiled threat about “consequences” which could mean you were threatening his job.