Man angry GF pays family mortgage instead of buying him, 'my million dollar home.' RESPONSE

"AITA for being upset about debt my girlfriend took on to help her family?"

Purple_Ad_823

My (33M) girlfriend (33F) and I have been together for one year and we’ve recently started talking about our financial situations in preparation for marriage in the future.

I found out that my girlfriend has a 600k mortgage under her name for the family home where she and her family currently live. She co-owns the home with her brother and their family has lived there for the past 8 years. The payments for the mortgage and all other bills are paid by everyone living there, so my girlfriend only contributes about a quarter of her income to paying the loan.