Woman kicks out 'rude' mom for telling her to leave BF 'since he can't have kids.'

"AITA for telling my mom to leave my apartment in the middle of a family lunch"

Adventurous-Catch670

Hello everyone, I (20 F) just want some unbiased input since my family has mixed feelings about this. I just got a new apartment, finally big enough to host people, something I couldn't do previously cause I lived in a shoe box sized apartment. Because of this upgrade I've been really happy and just wanted to share that with those close to me, so I invited my family to have lunch this past Sunday.

Important to note that my boyfriend (21 M) and I live together, we have live together for six months now, and been together for about year and half, we're doing great and the future looks amazing and promising with him. I do see myself getting married to him.