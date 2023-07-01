Woman makes parents kick nephew out of will to spite disabled brother. UPDATED

A couple of weeks ago, my parents were meeting with their lawyer to set up their will, as they're both no longer in the best of health and wanna make sure we're taken care of.

The only big thing they have is their house and car.

They were saying that they wanna split the inheritance 3 ways, and I got confused and asked them why 3 ways considering it's only me and my brother.

They said they wanted my nephew in there as well, as they basically raised him since birth and consider him largely as their child too.

I told them that's not fair as I have two kids as well and if my nephew is in the will, they should be as well.