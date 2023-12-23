Woman refuses to call Xmas with ex, 'family Christmas;' he says, 'I feel like a failure.'

Enough-Ad-6150

I’m planning to when our son is older but right now i’m stuck 😣

AllCrankNoSpark

Your son is literally not able to understand the concept of Christmas right now, he’s only a few months old.

Enough-Ad-6150

Christmas aside, i still see my ex everyday. I mentioned it in the post.

Specialist-Effort777

"I was an AH for not being mindful over how I spoke to my ex."

He allowed his family to treat you badly for YEARS. You do not need to be "mindful" to someone who was not mindful to you. It's not a family Christmas because he is not your family.