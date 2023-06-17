Teen called 'petty' for refusing to work for free at family ice cream shop. AITA?

She screams for ice cream but not in the fun way.

One 17-year-old daughter wrote to Reddit about her frustration about the double standard her family has for her and her brother. Her parents recently bough an ice cream shop and hired her brother to work there. She already had a job, but she wanted to support. She brought friends in to help the business. When she did, she was immediately expected to pick up an apron and start working. But, unlike her older brother, she was expected to do it for free because she 'already has a job.' When she refused, she was called 'petty' and 'lazy' and now she is worried if her parents may be right.

'AITA for not helping my family’s restaurant because my brother was being paid and I wasn’t?'

FinishLark