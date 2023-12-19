Woman withdraws 10K gift when 'freeloading' sister mocks her mental health. + Update

She made a PowerPoint on what she wanted for Christmas. I had already bought her gift off the list I had just let her know I wasn’t getting everything off the list. Idk if it is because I’m still struggling with my mental health but it put a bad taste in my mouth so I canceled her Christmas gift order and donated the money I spent on her gift.

I am considering pulling the 10k I set aside for her as her hs graduation gift as well. For context when I went to college I got around $9k in spending money because my family is so large and everyone gives money as a grad gift.

As a gift to my sister, I had put aside 10k for her to use as spending money for her first year. I know it seems petty but it’s actually the first time I’ve ever had someone use my mental health issues in an argument and I don’t see why I have to reward her behavior. AITA?