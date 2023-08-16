Woman accidentally mentions brother's vasectomy to his GF; he says, 'you ruined everything.' AITA?.

Mark came home when he was 30-years-old and told us all that he had a vasectomy and that he would not be contributing to the world population. Hailey is a pretty young thing and she is also intelligent and sweet. I can understand why anyone would fall in love with her. We were having a family BBQ to celebrate Mark being in town. There were maybe 30 people in my parents' yard and house.

I was talking to Hailey about her future plans now that the world opened up again. She said that she was ready to settle down and start a family. I asked if they were planning on adopting from one of the countries that they had travelled to or if they would try in North America. She said they had talked about it and would be having at least one child of their own.