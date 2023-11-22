Woman kicks out 'ungrateful' grieving SIL's, 'you can't mistreat me like your mom.' AITA

Ok_Suggestion_1710
My (29f) husband (28m) have been together for 7 years and we have been married for 2 years. His mother had a heart attack months after our wedding and was transferred to the hospital.
His 2 sister were supposed to stay with us until their mother got her health back. His sisters were 16 and 19 years old. Sadly their mother didn’t make it and they were in such pain and I really wanted to help.
I lost my mother when I was 14, so I know what they are going through. I tried my best to comfort them. My husband on the other hand was absolutely broken. He would sleep for hours and never eat.
I decided to be the one to take care of them. I gladly did it, I wanted them to only think about recovery. I would make breakfast every morning and lunch and dinner. I did all the chores around the house. I didn’t want them to feel like they had to do anything.
I did that for months even though I was tired I carried on, my husband told me to rest and I refused. 3 months later he went back to work and he wasn’t fully recovered but he was trying. He started helping me out around the house.
His sisters wasn’t even close to recovery. It felt like they were sick. Sometimes they couldn’t eat I gladly took care of them. As time went on they went back to their studies and they started to leave the house and hang out with friends. I was very happy for them but I wished they would start to clean up after themselves.
My husband did point it out to them but they told him that their mother did everything and that they really miss her and they are still in disbelief that she is no longer with them.
I liked his sisters; they were very nice to me and always treated me well. However things started to change after they stop appreciating everything I do. It has been a year of them living with me and my husband.
My husband advised me to relax and allow them to get used to the fact that their mother is no longer around and to get used to making their own meals and clean after themselves and that it’s an important skill to have.
A week before our anniversary I found out I was pregnant and I wanted to gift my wonderful husband our baby sonar pictures. We were absolutely thrilled we have been trying for so long! However my morning sickness was BAD!
So very bad that I was exhausted! And I stopped doing anything around the house. My husband continued to tell them to help out. I even stopped making breakfast and dinner at home, the smell of cooking made me nauseous and I honestly didn’t have the energy and my husband begged me to just rest.
A few days ago, I was resting on the sofa and I was exhausted I was in so much pain and his younger sister was leaving to school. She walked passed me without saying good morning or anything and she started screaming at me because breakfast wasn’t prepared.
I refused to answer her. I continued watching tv and didn't even turn my head to look at her. I then hear banging in the kitchen. Then she heads back upstairs. My husband’s older sister came down stairs and screamed at me too.
My headache started to get worse and I burst out crying. I was in so much pain and I just needed to rest. His sister started DRAGGING ME TO THE KITCHEN! I turned around and I called my husband.
I felt weak and taken for granted. I did a lot for those girls. Their own blood refused to take them after their mother’s death. I went to my room and locked the door until my husband came and that's when I asked him to kick them out. He took them to his aunt's house.
The family gossip is all about me and that I’m evil and a bad person for kicking them out and turning their brother against them. It’s making me feel a little guilty. I know that they dislike their aunt and she has refused to take them in the past. But I honestly don’t even want to deal with anything right now.
Kentucky_fried_soup
Someone physically puts their hands on you and you’re questioning if you’re TA? wtf
leah_paigelowery
While pregnant!!😡
TwoBionicknees
Me thinks the mother was under the same stress at their house, being dragged around if she dared not to make breakfast. They were waiting on hand and foot and decided that it was your job to replace their mother. There is grief and there is simply being shitty people, they are not good people.
Sea_Firefighter_4598
NTA the family doesn't think you're evil. The family gossip is about how they are going to get you to take the uncharming sisters back. You need to take care of yourself and your baby. It is someone else's turn to take the two girls.
lotusbiscoffbaby
NTA. You’re telling me that at 16 and 19, they can’t even make breakfast? Not even simple toast? Embarrassing. They were wrong for dragging you, a pregnant woman. Since the family is gossiping about you being ‘evil’, how about they take the sisters in, rather than running their mouths.