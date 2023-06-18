Pregnant bride wants to kick out in-laws on the day of her wedding. AITA? UPDATED

I (F32) am getting married in less than a week to my soon-to-be husband (M34). On the day itself, I’m planning on getting ready with a few friends at home.
Currently we have our in-laws visiting from another country, so they’re staying at our house. My MIL got injured and has trouble walking lately, so we ended up making her and FIL stay in our bedroom that’s downstairs, while we are currently sleeping in the guest bedroom upstairs.
It’s not a big problem, but I have to admit that I’m not fond of not having access to my own room and clean clothes when I want to. I’m very independent, so being dependant on other people’s schedules has always bothered me.
I don’t need a lot of sleep. So I go to bed late and get up early. My fiancé and his parents are opposites - they go to bed early and like to sleep in. So I am waiting for around 4-5 hours every day to get my clean clothes, because by the time I start thinking about getting clean clothes for the next day, they’ve already gone to bed.
It is extremely hard for me to walk in on someone sleeping and I just hate to do it. It’s also partly because I feel like I’m a guest in my own house and I need to walk on tip-toes to not disturb anyone. They’ve only been staying here for about a a week, so I’ll survive their stay, but I’m starting to get get stressed out because of the wedding.
My fiancé has also been gone for the past 4 days (he had to travel for his wedding suit and then he had his bachelor party), so I’ve had to do all wedding related stuff, clean up after his parents, play a good host and also file taxes and do my job.
It’s a bit much and on top of that, I’ve recently found out that I’m 9 weeks pregnant and I’m suffering from terrible exhaustion and morning sickness (all day). I feel myself being more irritable because I’m constantly sick/nauseous.
So I’m not sure if my hormones are all whack because I’m pregnant and I’m truly being unreasonable, or if I’m actually justified in my feelings.
So here’s where I am the potential a**hole: I spoke to my fiancé yesterday and I asked him to tell his parents to rise early on the day of the wedding, so I can have access to my things and not have to worry about waiting for them for several hours.
He called me selfish and said that I couldn’t ask that of people. I hate to pull the “but it’s our wedding day” card, but I feel like I’m not being unreasonable asking them to do this for my stress-levels.
So, AITA for wanting my MIL and FIL to get up early on the wedding day, so I will have full access to my own bedroom and things without feeling like I’m not allowed in there?
Okay, so I think I’ve been a bit unclear.
I’m currently frustrated because of the clothing issues, but I readily admit that it’s due to my own bad planning; there’s no excuse, I’ve just been swamped and I’m frustrated at myself for this. I provided this context because I thought this + my hormones/nausea might be clouding my judgement.
What I’m actually asking for is to have my master bathroom on the morning of the wedding day. In order to save money on makeup and hair, I have two good friends helping me get ready the day of the wedding.
We would therefore need the space to fit three people and the upstairs bathroom only fits one person. We would start around 8:30-ish, because I have to leave the house around 12.
As things currently are, I have enough space in the guest bathroom for my daily routine, because I don’t wear makeup (thank you accutane!) on normal days and don’t need to do much to my hair other than brush and braid it.
So I’m not asking for the space until Saturday morning and I’m not blaming my in-laws for me allowing them to stay in our bedroom.
They are wonderful people, but they have lived incredibly hard lives and this is their first vacation in 20+ years (for family, economic and health related reasons), which is why I have been hesitant to be anything but accommodating towards them.
I hope this clears things up a bit! :-)
2nd edit: I am not on accutane currently and haven’t been for more than six years! Accutane is extremely potent and very dangerous to take if you’re trying to become pregnant or if you are pregnant. If you have a doctor that doesn’t test you for pregnancy regularly while you’re on accutane, then you should really get a second opinion. :-)
NTA, people need to get a grip. You're already extremely accomodating and it is definitely not an unreasonable request to have access to your own fucking room on your wedding day!! I definitely wouldn't have let them stay there at all a week before the wedding, so you're already very kind and patient.
Having boundaries is not equal to being an asshole. You don't need to bend backwards ON YOUR OWN WEDDING DAY just so they can sleep in.
Tell your fiance they either need to get up early or get a hotel for that single night. This is still YOUR home too.
NTA and I am very worried about this dynamic. It is one thing that OP feels like she needs to walk on eggshells around her in-laws, but what is way more worrying is that her partner does not have her back at all, even after dodging a lot of the wedding-planning responsibilites on her. Not to mention that she is pregnant and suffering from nausea. I wish she got a lot more support.
NTA. His parents should respect your space and the occasion. Could they not stay elsewhere the night before the wedding? That way you can have space to get ready. In my country the bride and her wedding party get ready separate from everyone else. Why would they even be in your house on the wedding morning?
Tell fiancé you need the house for the wedding day, and he needs to get him and his parents hotel rooms…or they could just get the F up early: it’s a big day- and you need every second. So very NTA.
INFO: why can you not simply collect clothes and things you'll need in the morning the day before and put it in the guest room you're staying in? I'm confused.
It’s not just the clothes (that’s just what I’m currently frustrated about); the bedroom has the master bathroom attached and I have all of my skincare products, makeup, hair things, jewellery and such in the bedroom and would need to move all those things out on the day before the wedding, to a bathroom where there’s not enough space to get ready.
We also don’t have a large enough closet outside of the bedroom to hang my wedding dress, but I’m pretty sure they would be awake on their own by the time I would need that anyway, so I’m not too worried about that right now.