Pregnant bride wants to kick out in-laws on the day of her wedding. AITA? UPDATED

What I’m actually asking for is to have my master bathroom on the morning of the wedding day. In order to save money on makeup and hair, I have two good friends helping me get ready the day of the wedding.

We would therefore need the space to fit three people and the upstairs bathroom only fits one person. We would start around 8:30-ish, because I have to leave the house around 12.

As things currently are, I have enough space in the guest bathroom for my daily routine, because I don’t wear makeup (thank you accutane!) on normal days and don’t need to do much to my hair other than brush and braid it.

So I’m not asking for the space until Saturday morning and I’m not blaming my in-laws for me allowing them to stay in our bedroom.