Woman walks when family secretly invites 'bully' cousin to birthday dinner. AITA?

So true, they didn’t even respect OP’s birthday wishes for a birthday dinner.

YouSayWotNow

NTA. You are not obliged to forgive your bully or to have her in your life. Not back then. Not now. Not ever.

I don't understand why your parents felt that your birthday was the time to try and force a mending of the relationship between you and your bully. They had asked you and you'd made it clear that you absolutely did not want her to be there.

They hoped that presenting her presence to you as a fait accompli would embarrass you into accepting it so as not to make a scene. It was a bizarre decision on their part and not at all on you to feel bad about ruining the evening.