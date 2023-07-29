Woman won't share $750,00 jewelry inheritance with brother and SIL. AITA?

'AITA for refusing to give my brother and SIL our grandma’s jewelry?'

PlanktonJealous2104

My (23F) dad cheated on his wife with my mom, but they stayed together. My mom died when I was a few months old and my stepmom didn’t want me in her house so I was raised by my grandparents, who passed away two years ago. My dad died before them so everything was willed to my half brother (28) and I.

I inherited their house, almost everything in it, and all of my grandma’s jewelry, which is worth about $750,000.

I was also the sole beneficiary to their life insurance. My brother got a few heirlooms and some money but it was far less then what I got because he inherited a lot from our dad while I got pretty much nothing.