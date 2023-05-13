Woman banned from father's funeral for not giving her house to brother. UPDATED

I [F29] recently bought a house and a brand new car. I will admit I probably splurge on my house more than I should but growing up very poor, it has been always a dream of mine to live in a nice house. I worked really hard to be where I am. So much so I undergo countless breakups because I always choose career over boys.
My brother [M,25] is currently jobless. He has worked as a tourist guide before and can barely make ends meet. He has five kids now (and counting as his wife announced pregnancy recently).
He messaged me on FB that there is something he wants to talk about and I thought he wants to name me godmother to his incoming baby. I said sure and invited him to the house to get his approval about some things I modified for our parents.