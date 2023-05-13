Woman banned from father's funeral for not giving her house to brother. UPDATED

'AITA for not paying for not giving up to my brother's tantrums?'

PM_me_randomtips

I [F29] recently bought a house and a brand new car. I will admit I probably splurge on my house more than I should but growing up very poor, it has been always a dream of mine to live in a nice house. I worked really hard to be where I am. So much so I undergo countless breakups because I always choose career over boys.

My brother [M,25] is currently jobless. He has worked as a tourist guide before and can barely make ends meet. He has five kids now (and counting as his wife announced pregnancy recently).