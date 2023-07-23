Woman body shames sister's kids; she kicks her out. Reddit says she had a good point.

I told her she can cool it on calling them fat.

She gets irritated and goes off. Tells me they’re lazy, they’re doing nothing all day aside from lying in bed or sitting on the couch.

She said she feared that Dana(18) was going to break her chair. Which I took as hyperbole but my sister goes, “ if you wake up, you’ll notice that Dana’s butt has its own zip code”

She kept going, told me my daughter Ali(16) might be wider than she is tall and my sister pointed out that on more than once occasion she’s seen Ali’s belly pop out of her shirt.

She told me that where I messed up after my wife died 14 years ago was I subconsciously overindulged them with food.