Woman tired of 'horrible' sister benefiting while she plays 'the good kid for free.' + Update

My younger sister has grown up to be a perfect storm mixture of both of them. And I grew up with issues setting boundaries and not being a people pleaser. I grew up raising my sister because mom was gone so much and sad didn't know what the hell to do.

Everything that you have included in your posts matches my childhood and I am so sorry you've gone through this. I'm so beyond proud of you for getting out and getting into therapy to start your healing process. But the more you listen to these people, the more you put yourself into these situations, the worse it I'll be for you and your health.