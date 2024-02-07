Man learns SIL knew wife was cheating, revokes offer to pay for her college. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to pay for my ex-wife's sister's college?"

ImaginaryRuler

I (30M) was married to my ex-wife Claire (28F) for four years until I found out she had been cheating on me with an ex-boyfriend. Needless to say, the marriage ended, and we got divorced about eight months ago.

During the divorce proceedings, I learned that Claire's younger sister, Cindy (20F), had known about the affair but chose to keep quiet about it and helped Claire hide the affair from me and her family.

Before all of this I had promised to pay for Cindy's medical school costs as myself and my family are wealthy and despite the divorce, I had decided I was going to pay for her education, as at the time I felt I didn't need to punish Cindy for what her sister did.