Wealthy gay couple redirects inheritance to charity after family excludes them. AITA

My husband is hurt greatly, I am more indifferent as I was never close to my brother who is much older than me. My husband is the godfather to his nephews and is deeply depressed about them.

I decided with my husband's approval to change our will to give our money to a charitable foundation we support instead of our families. I am sure they still expect this money. AITA for denying them this money because I am hurt and mad at them. Should we tell them they are not getting this money?

Edit - Thanks for all of the feedback. I think common theme has been that this is hurting my husband and although it may seem annoying he needs to do all the work in maintaining a relationship if he wants one.